2012 Ford F-150

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 3 , 1 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10475388

10475388 VIN: 1FTFX1EF8CFA77189

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 183,125 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.