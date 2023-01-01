$16,995+ tax & licensing
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
4X4 E CAB XLT
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
183,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10475388
- VIN: 1FTFX1EF8CFA77189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,125 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0