2012 Ford F-150

183,125 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

4X4 E CAB XLT

2012 Ford F-150

4X4 E CAB XLT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10475388
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF8CFA77189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,125 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD  PRICE NOT INCLUDING  LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

