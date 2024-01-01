Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL HEATED SEATS LEATHER POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE NAV AM FM CD SAT STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA AUTO LIGHTS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2012 Ford Mustang

120,875 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Mustang

GT

2012 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,875KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8CF3C5217355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3154
  • Mileage 120,875 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL HEATED SEATS LEATHER POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE NAV AM FM CD SAT STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA AUTO LIGHTS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-XXXX

705-322-6311

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Ford Mustang