2012 GMC Acadia

228,850 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 GMC Acadia

2012 GMC Acadia

SLE

2012 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

228,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7201547
  • Stock #: 2822
  • VIN: 1GKKRPED9CJ154521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 228,850 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE REAR A/C HEAT HEATED SEATS REMOTE START POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRORS  PRICE  NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
3 Row Seating
Warranty Available
CD Player
REAR A/C HEAT

