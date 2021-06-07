2012 GMC Acadia

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 8 , 8 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7201547

7201547 Stock #: 2822

2822 VIN: 1GKKRPED9CJ154521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 228,850 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls remote start Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support 3 Row Seating Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features REAR A/C HEAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.