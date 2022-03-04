Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

236,240 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

E CAB 4X4

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

236,240KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8621285
  • VIN: 1GTR2UEA3CZ160433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,240 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TOW PACKAGE ON STAR  BOX LINER  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
CD Player

