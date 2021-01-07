Menu
2012 Honda Civic

222,136 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

222,136KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6529234
  VIN: 2HGFG3A54CH000974

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 222,136 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE SUNROOF POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD HEATED MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

