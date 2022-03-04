Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

143,560 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

143,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8464440
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1CH064874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,560 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD XM BLUETOOTH PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

