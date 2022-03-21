$10,400+ tax & licensing
$10,400
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2012 Hyundai Veloster
GDI
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
187,265KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8788529
- VIN: KMHTCGAP5C4081868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 187,265 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE NAV STERRING CONTROLS PUSH BUTTON START HEATED SEATS AM FM CD XM POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OTR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
