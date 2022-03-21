Menu
2012 Hyundai Veloster

187,265 KM

$10,400

GDI

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

187,265KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8788529
  • VIN: KMHTCGAP5C4081868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 187,265 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE NAV  STERRING CONTROLS PUSH BUTTON START HEATED SEATS  AM FM CD XM  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OTR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

