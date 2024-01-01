$11,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler
4X4 UNLIMITED SAHARA TRAIL RATED
2012 Jeep Wrangler
4X4 UNLIMITED SAHARA TRAIL RATED
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
254,650KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG9CL213644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 254,650 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS NAV AM FM CD SAT FOGS HARD AND SOFT TOPS NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
New Brakes
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
New Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
HARD AND SOFT TOPS
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
