Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Rondo

99,162 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Rondo

2012 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

99,162KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5588013
  • VIN: KNAAHH8A84C7401915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,162 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CABADA A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS REMOTE START FOGS POWER WINDOWS  LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2004 Ford Mustang CO...
 215,125 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota RAV4 AW...
 334,850 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda B-Series ...
 195,025 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory