Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Sorento

178,950 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Sorento

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8464410
  • Stock #: 2895
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA65CG301771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,950 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AN D E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE FOGS AUTO LIGHTS AM FM CD BLUE TOOTH MP3 SAT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2016 Nissan Rogue AW...
 147,840 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 176,270 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
1987 Jaguar XJ6 Sove...
 350,317 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory