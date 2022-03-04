$7,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Sorento
AWD
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
244,570KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 2909
- VIN: 5XYKTDA28CG200310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
CERT ABD E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE STERRING CONTROLS HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS M,IRRORS AM FM CA BLUE TOOTH FOGS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
