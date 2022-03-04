Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

244,570 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

AWD

AWD

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

244,570KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8560865
  • Stock #: 2909
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA28CG200310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 244,570 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT ABD E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE STERRING CONTROLS HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS M,IRRORS AM FM  CA BLUE TOOTH FOGS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

