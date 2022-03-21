$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2012 Kia Sportage
2012 Kia Sportage
LX AWD
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
183,310KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8965552
- Stock #: 2960
- VIN: KNDPBCA21D7478936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2960
- Mileage 183,310 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADAS A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED SEATS AUOT LIGHTS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0