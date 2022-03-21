2012 Kia Sportage

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 3 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8965552

8965552 Stock #: 2960

2960 VIN: KNDPBCA21D7478936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2960

Mileage 183,310 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Folding Rear Seat Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.