2012 Kia Sportage

183,310 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Kia Sportage

2012 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

2012 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,310 KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8965552
  Stock #: 2960
  VIN: KNDPBCA22D7478936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2960
  • Mileage 183,310 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADAS A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED SEATS AUOT LIGHTS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

