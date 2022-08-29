Menu
2012 Mitsubishi RVR

192,210 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD SE

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD SE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

192,210KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9042607
  • Stock #: 2946
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU5CZ604559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2946
  • Mileage 192,210 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE FOGE STERRING CONTROLS HEAT SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

