$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2012 Mitsubishi RVR
AWD SE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
192,210KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9042607
- Stock #: 2946
- VIN: JA4AJ3AU5CZ604559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2946
- Mileage 192,210 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE FOGE STERRING CONTROLS HEAT SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0