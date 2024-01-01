$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Toyota Tacoma
TRD 4X4 DOUBLE CAB SPORT
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
221,730KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFMU4FN2CX007091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3234
- Mileage 221,730 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/C TILT CRUISE BOX COVER TOW PACKAGE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS FOGS AM FM CD SAT MP3 STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
1 Owner
BACK UP CAMERA
REAR SLIDER
BOX COVER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
2012 Toyota Tacoma