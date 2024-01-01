Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  1 OWNER A/C TILT CRUISE BOX COVER TOW PACKAGE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS FOGS AM FM CD SAT MP3  STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2012 Toyota Tacoma

221,730 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Tacoma

TRD 4X4 DOUBLE CAB SPORT

2012 Toyota Tacoma

TRD 4X4 DOUBLE CAB SPORT

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
221,730KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFMU4FN2CX007091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3234
  • Mileage 221,730 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  1 OWNER A/C TILT CRUISE BOX COVER TOW PACKAGE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS FOGS AM FM CD SAT MP3  STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

1 Owner
BACK UP CAMERA
REAR SLIDER
BOX COVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
2012 Toyota Tacoma