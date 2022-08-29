$8,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Impala
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
115,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9279430
- VIN: 2G1WA5E39D1107266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,350 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS ON StAR AM FM CD PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0