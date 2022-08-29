Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Impala

115,350 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Impala

2013 Chevrolet Impala

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Impala

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9279430
  • VIN: 2G1WA5E39D1107266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,350 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS ON StAR AM FM CD PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2011 Buick Enclave A...
 137,210 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2005 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 319,612 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape AWD...
 236,134 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory