$9,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS E CAB
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS E CAB
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
256,872KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRCPE01DZ302317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 256,872 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE ON STAR TOW PACKAGE CAP AUTO LIGHTS [POWER LOCKS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Onstar
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Cap
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE SPORT 243,840 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Compass sport 4x4 54,188 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Ram 1500 4X4 4 DOOR SPORT 246,250 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500