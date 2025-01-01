Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE ON STAR TOW PACKAGE  CAP  AUTO LIGHTS [POWER LOCKS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

256,872 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS E CAB

Watch This Vehicle
12652773

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS E CAB

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1750174999529
  2. 1750175000066
  3. 1750175000586
  4. 1750175001041
  5. 1750175001571
  6. 1750175002058
  7. 1750175002535
  8. 1750175003049
  9. 1750175003504
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
256,872KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRCPE01DZ302317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,872 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE ON STAR TOW PACKAGE  CAP  AUTO LIGHTS [POWER LOCKS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Onstar

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Cap

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE SPORT for sale in Elmvale, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE SPORT 243,840 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Compass sport 4x4 for sale in Elmvale, ON
2016 Jeep Compass sport 4x4 54,188 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 4X4 4 DOOR SPORT for sale in Elmvale, ON
2016 Dodge Ram 1500 4X4 4 DOOR SPORT 246,250 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500