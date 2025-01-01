Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE BOX COVER AUTO LIGHTS TOW PACKAGE  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  LOW LOW KM PRICE NOT  INCLUDING  LINC OR TAX </p>

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

129,980 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
4X4 4 DOR LS

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
129,980KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPKREA4DG350201

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3341
  • Mileage 129,980 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE BOX COVER AUTO LIGHTS TOW PACKAGE  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  LOW LOW KM PRICE NOT  INCLUDING  LINC OR TAX 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

On Star
Automatic Headlights

