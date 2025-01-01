$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4X4 4 DOR LS
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,980KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPKREA4DG350201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3341
- Mileage 129,980 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE BOX COVER AUTO LIGHTS TOW PACKAGE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS LOW LOW KM PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
On Star
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
