Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

54,034 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RED CAB 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RED CAB 4X4

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,034KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8991025
  • VIN: 1GCNKSE04DZ207044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 54,034 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE BOX LINER TON COVER FOGR POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS ON STAR PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
CD Player
LOW LOW KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2014 Chrysler Town &...
 202,225 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Tundra 4...
 484,750 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape AWD...
 212,585 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory