$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RED CAB 4X4
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
54,034KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8991025
- VIN: 1GCNKSE04DZ207044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 54,034 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE BOX LINER TON COVER FOGR POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS ON STAR PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
CD Player
LOW LOW KM
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0