2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

155,067 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,067KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8753258
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR529953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,067 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE STO GO SEATING AM FM CD  DVD POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
DVD / Entertainment
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

