Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

220,340 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

220,340KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9280075
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4DR644059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,340 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS  4 SNOW TIRES  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Impala
115,350 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2011 Buick Enclave A...
 137,210 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2005 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 319,612 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory