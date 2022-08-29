$11,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
220,340KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4DR644059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,340 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS 4 SNOW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
