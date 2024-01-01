$8,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
CREW 3 ROW
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
208,120KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG1DT542603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,120 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/'C TILT CRUISE SUN ROOF REAR A/C HEAT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT AUTO LIGHTS FOGS HEATED SEATS HEATED MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
REAR A/C HEAT
