<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C  TILT CRUISE SUN ROOF REAR A/C HEAT  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT AUTO LIGHTS FOGS HEATED SEATS  HEATED MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2013 Dodge Journey

208,120 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
CREW 3 ROW

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
208,120KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG1DT542603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,120 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/'C  TILT CRUISE SUN ROOF REAR A/C HEAT  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT AUTO LIGHTS FOGS HEATED SEATS  HEATED MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

REAR A/C HEAT

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-XXXX

705-322-6311

