Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Ram 1500

349,890 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Ram 1500

2013 Dodge Ram 1500

LARMAIE BIG HORN 4X4 4DOOR

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Ram 1500

LARMAIE BIG HORN 4X4 4DOOR

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1695231310
  2. 1695231312
  3. 1695231309
  4. 1695231319
  5. 1695231317
  6. 1695231316
  7. 1695231313
  8. 1695231314
  9. 1695231311
  10. 1695231307
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
349,890KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446108
  • Stock #: 3054
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT4DS75635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3054
  • Mileage 349,890 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL LEATHER HEATED AND COOLING SEATS AM FM CD  NAV BACK UP CAMERA TON COVER TOW PACKAGE POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SLIDER PEDDLES HEATED WHEEL FOGS REMOTE START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

BOX COVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2013 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 349,890 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 317,780 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 232,360 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory