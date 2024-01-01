$8,295+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE AWD
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
228,975KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G94DUA50274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,975 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/C CLIMATE CONTROL HEATED SEATS STEERING CONTROLS FOGS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE AUTO LIGHTS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
1 Owner
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
2013 Ford Escape