CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  1 OWNER A/C CLIMATE CONTROL HEATED SEATS STEERING CONTROLS  FOGS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  TILT CRUISE  AUTO LIGHTS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX

2013 Ford Escape

228,975 KM

$8,295

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

SE AWD

11971086

2013 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,975KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G94DUA50274

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,975 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  1 OWNER A/C CLIMATE CONTROL HEATED SEATS STEERING CONTROLS  FOGS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  TILT CRUISE  AUTO LIGHTS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats

Warranty Available

CD Player

1 Owner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
