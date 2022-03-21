Menu
2013 Ford Escape

199,650 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

AWD SE

2013 Ford Escape

AWD SE

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8806139
  Stock #: 2905
  VIN: 1FMCU9G95DUB57818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2905
  • Mileage 199,650 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTRED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL HEATED SEATS FOGS TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD  SAT  STERRING CONTROLS NEW TIRES  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

