$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2013 Ford Escape
2013 Ford Escape
AWD SE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
199,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8806139
- Stock #: 2905
- VIN: 1FMCU9G95DUB57818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2905
- Mileage 199,650 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTRED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL HEATED SEATS FOGS TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD SAT STERRING CONTROLS NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0