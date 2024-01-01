Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX  CANADA  A/C TILT STEERING CONTROLS AUTO LIGHTS FOGS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2013 Ford Focus

192,750 KM

$5,700

+ tax & licensing
Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
192,750KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FADP3F2XDL329113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3221
  • Mileage 192,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX  CANADA  A/C TILT STEERING CONTROLS AUTO LIGHTS FOGS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

