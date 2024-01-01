$5,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$5,700
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,750KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FADP3F2XDL329113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3221
- Mileage 192,750 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT STEERING CONTROLS AUTO LIGHTS FOGS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
