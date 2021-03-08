Menu
2013 Ford Focus

144,570 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

705-322-6311

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

144,570KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6691259
  • Stock #: 2777
  • VIN: 1FADP3J29DL345911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,570 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA FOGS PUSH BUTTON START NAV  POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS REMOTE START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio

