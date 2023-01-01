Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

81,530 KM

Details Description Features

$11,400

+ tax & licensing
$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

81,530KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10092621
  • VIN: KMHCT4AEODU283306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,530 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND  TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  4 SNOW TIRES ON RIMS IN TRUNK  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

4 SNOW TIRES ON RIMS IN TRUNK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

