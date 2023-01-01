$11,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,400
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2013 Hyundai Accent
2013 Hyundai Accent
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,400
+ taxes & licensing
81,530KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10092621
- VIN: KMHCT4AEODU283306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,530 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS 4 SNOW TIRES ON RIMS IN TRUNK PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
4 SNOW TIRES ON RIMS IN TRUNK
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0