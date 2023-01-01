Menu
<p>CERT AND E  TESTED  CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA FOGS TILT CRUISE POWER SEATS WINDOW S LOCKS MIRRORS  NEW TIRES HEATED WHEEL PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

197,520 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD SPORT

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD SPORT

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,520KM
VIN 5XYZUDLAZDG034240

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 3126
  Mileage 197,520 KM

CERT AND E  TESTED  CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA FOGS TILT CRUISE POWER SEATS WINDOW S LOCKS MIRRORS  NEW TIRES HEATED WHEEL PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
New Tires
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport