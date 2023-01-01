$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD SPORT
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD SPORT
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
197,520KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYZUDLAZDG034240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3126
- Mileage 197,520 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA FOGS TILT CRUISE POWER SEATS WINDOW S LOCKS MIRRORS NEW TIRES HEATED WHEEL PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
New Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD SPORT 197,520 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2010 Custom End Dump 0 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo 178,077 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport