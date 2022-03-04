2013 Hyundai Sonata

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,700 + taxes & licensing 2 1 3 , 8 6 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8581394

8581394 VIN: 5NPEB4AC5DH759669

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 213,865 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio

