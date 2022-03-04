Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Sonata

213,865 KM

Details Description Features

$10,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,700

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,700

+ taxes & licensing

213,865KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8581394
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC5DH759669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,865 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE AM FM CD BLUETOOTH MP3 POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STERRING CONTROLS HEATED SEATS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2012 Kia Sorento AWD
 244,570 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 188,296 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus Tita...
 170,992 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory