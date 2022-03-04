$10,700+ tax & licensing
$10,700
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
213,865KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8581394
- VIN: 5NPEB4AC5DH759669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 213,865 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE AM FM CD BLUETOOTH MP3 POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STERRING CONTROLS HEATED SEATS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0