<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS STEERING CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

173,980 KM

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Hatchback

13470787

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
173,980KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1L71D1826015

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 173,980 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS STEERING CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

