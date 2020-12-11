Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

157,033 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

LE

LE

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

157,033KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6307851
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE2DC033974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,033 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD  SNOW TIRES AND ALL SEASON TIRES  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
CD Player

Celebrity Auto Sales

