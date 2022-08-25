$14,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 202,225 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C HEAT NAV DVD SUNROOF HEATED SEATS HEATED WHEEL AUTO START BACK UP CAMERA POWER SLIDERS TAILGATE SEAT WINDOWS KLOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE HEATED MIRRORS STO A GO SEATS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
NEW TIRES AND BRAKES
