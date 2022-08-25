Menu
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

202,225 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

202,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8991016
  • VIN: 2C4RC1B60ER386396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 202,225 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C HEAT  NAV DVD SUNROOF HEATED SEATS HEATED WHEEL AUTO START BACK UP CAMERA  POWER SLIDERS TAILGATE SEAT WINDOWS KLOCKS MIRRORS TILT CRUISE HEATED MIRRORS STO A GO SEATS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
NEW TIRES AND BRAKES

