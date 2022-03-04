$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
188,296KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8560847
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4EX136644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,296 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS AM FM CD REAR STOW AND GO SEATS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
