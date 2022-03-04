Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,296 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,296KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560847
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4EX136644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,296 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS AM FM CD  REAR STOW AND GO SEATS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2012 Kia Sorento AWD
 244,570 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 188,296 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus Tita...
 170,992 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory