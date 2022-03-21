$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Dodge Ram 1500
4X4 OUTDOORMAN
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
118,020KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8817872
- VIN: 1C6RR7TTOES5415012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,020 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE LINE X BOX LINER TOW PACKAGE POWER SILDER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD XM FOGS HEATED MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Line x box liner
