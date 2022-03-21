Menu
2014 Dodge Ram 1500

118,020 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2014 Dodge Ram 1500

2014 Dodge Ram 1500

4X4 OUTDOORMAN

2014 Dodge Ram 1500

4X4 OUTDOORMAN

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,020KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8817872
  VIN: 1C6RR7TTOES5415012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,020 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE LINE X BOX LINER TOW PACKAGE POWER SILDER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  AM FM CD XM FOGS HEATED MIRRORS   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Line x box liner

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

