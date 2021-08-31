Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

193,890 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

XLT AWD 3 ROW

XLT AWD 3 ROW

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

193,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8044567
  • Stock #: 2872
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D88EGA05214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 193,890 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C  CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C HEAT LEATHER HEATED SEATS TOW PACKAGE FOGS NAV AM FM CD SAT BACK UP CAMARA TILT CRUISE LANE  ALERT KEYLESS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRROR SEATS  3 ROW SEATING PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
3 Row Seating
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

