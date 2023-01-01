Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

212,125 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

4X4 SPORT STX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

4X4 SPORT STX

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1692899560
  2. 1692899563
  3. 1692899564
  4. 1692899559
  5. 1692899567
  6. 1692899561
  7. 1692899565
  8. 1692899569
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
212,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10339905
  • VIN: 1FTMF1EM9EFC77090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 212,125 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C  STEERING CONTROL FOGS SPRAY LINER AM FM CD SAT  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2014 Ford F-150 4X4 ...
 212,125 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 183,860 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 220,560 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory