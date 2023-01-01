$16,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
4X4 STX SPORT REG CAB
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
213,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 3110
- VIN: 1FTMF1EM9EFC77090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT FOGS SPRAY LINER AM FM CD SAT PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Spray Liner
