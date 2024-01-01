Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE LEER CAP KEY LESS HEATED MIRRORS LEATHER HEATED SEATS  FOGS TOW PACLAKAGE AM RM CE SAT BACK UP CAMERA POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2014 Ford F-150

247,260 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
SUPER CREW XTR XLT 4X4 4 DOOR

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

247,260KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTW1EF2EKG39200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 247,260 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE LEER CAP KEY LESS HEATED MIRRORS LEATHER HEATED SEATS  FOGS TOW PACLAKAGE AM RM CE SAT BACK UP CAMERA POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Leer Cap

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

