$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Ford F-150
SUPER CREW XTR XLT 4X4 4 DOOR
2014 Ford F-150
SUPER CREW XTR XLT 4X4 4 DOOR
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
247,260KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTW1EF2EKG39200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 247,260 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE LEER CAP KEY LESS HEATED MIRRORS LEATHER HEATED SEATS FOGS TOW PACLAKAGE AM RM CE SAT BACK UP CAMERA POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Leer Cap
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
2012 Ford Focus SEL 160,130 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte LX 140,350 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Ram 1500 ST 4X4 4 DOOR 176,720 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2014 Ford F-150