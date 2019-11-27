Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford F-150

4X4 4 DOOR PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

4X4 4 DOOR PLATINUM

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 270,960KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4385454
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF1EF891038
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Champagne
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/C CLIMATE LEATHER HEATED SEATS REAR HEATED SEATS NAV AM FM CD SAT  KEY LESS COOLING SEATS  POWER  SEATS WINDOWS LICKS MIRRORS TILR CRUISE MEMORY SEATS TON COVER TOW PACKAGE REAR CAMERA FOGS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • remote start
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2011 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 176,800 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 3500...
 173,700 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape
 202,880 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Send A Message