$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
4X4 4 DOOR XTR XLT
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
300,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9428529
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF7EFC56393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 300,210 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE KEYLESS TON COVER BACK CAMERA POWERV WINDOWS LOCKC MIRRORS TOW PACKAGE REMOTE STRAT FOGA PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
