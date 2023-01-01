$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
2014 Ford F-150
XLT XTR 4X4 SUPERCREW 4 DOOR
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
194,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9738754
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF7EFA96273
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,750 KM
CERT ANDE TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE TOW PACKAGE BOX COVER SPRAY LINER KEY LESS FOGS POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD SAT BACK UP CAMERA PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
BOX COVER
Spray Liner
