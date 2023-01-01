Menu
2014 Ford F-150

194,750 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4X4 SUPERCREW 4 DOOR

2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4X4 SUPERCREW 4 DOOR

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1680036890
  2. 1680036902
  3. 1680036913
  4. 1680036924
  5. 1680036934
  6. 1680036945
  7. 1680036956
  8. 1680036966
  9. 1680036978
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

194,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773347
  • Stock #: 3028
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7EFA96273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT ANDE TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE TOW PACKAGE BOX  COVER SPRAY LINER KEY LESS FOGS POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  AM FM CD SAT  BACK UP CAMERA PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

BOX COVER
Spray Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

