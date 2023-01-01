Menu
2014 Ford F-150

301,148 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

4X4 4 DOOR XTR XLT

2014 Ford F-150

4X4 4 DOOR XTR XLT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9844580
  • Stock #: 3023
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7EFC56393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 301,148 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE KEYLESS TON COVER BACK CAMERA POWER WINDOWS LOCKC MIRRORS TOW PACKAGE REMOTE START FOGS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

