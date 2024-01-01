$13,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 GMC Acadia
AWD SLE 3 ROW
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
139,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKVNED4EJ39380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,450 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE 3 ROW SEATING POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA ON STAR LOW KM PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
On Star
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
