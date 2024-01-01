Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE 3 ROW SEATING  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA  ON STAR  LOW KM   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2014 GMC Acadia

139,450 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Acadia

AWD SLE 3 ROW

2014 GMC Acadia

AWD SLE 3 ROW

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKVNED4EJ39380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,450 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE 3 ROW SEATING  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA  ON STAR  LOW KM   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
On Star

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
2014 GMC Acadia