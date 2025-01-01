$17,995+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC K1500
4X4 4 DOOR SIERRA
2014 GMC K1500
4X4 4 DOOR SIERRA
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
199,790KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTV2TEH9EZ119149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,790 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS TILT AUTO LIGHTS TOW PACKAGE PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2014 GMC K1500 4X4 4 DOOR SIERRA 199,790 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2014 GMC K1500