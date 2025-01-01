Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS TILT AUTO LIGHTS TOW PACKAGE PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2014 GMC K1500

199,790 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC K1500

4X4 4 DOOR SIERRA

12297555

2014 GMC K1500

4X4 4 DOOR SIERRA

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,790KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTV2TEH9EZ119149

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,790 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS TILT AUTO LIGHTS TOW PACKAGE PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2014 GMC K1500