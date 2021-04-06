Menu
2014 Honda Accord

271,560 KM

$7,995

$7,995

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

EXL

2014 Honda Accord

EXL

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

271,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6945079
  • Stock #: 2814
  • VIN: 1HGCT1A88E800398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 271,560 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL LEATHER HEATED SEATS NAV AM FM CD SAT RADIO BACKUP CAMERA SIDE CAMERA MEMOEY SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS  PUSH BUTTON START SUNROOF TILT CRUISE FOGS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
1 OWNER CAR

