2014 Honda Accord Crosstour

117,560 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

AWD EXL

AWD EXL

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773335
  • VIN: 5J6TF2H50EL800255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,560 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF STERRING CONTROLS MEMERY SEATS FOGS TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS AUTO LIGHTS BACK UP CAMERA SIDE CAMERA PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

