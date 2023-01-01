$19,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord Crosstour
AWD EXL
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
117,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9773335
- VIN: 5J6TF2H50EL800255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,560 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF STERRING CONTROLS MEMERY SEATS FOGS TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS AUTO LIGHTS BACK UP CAMERA SIDE CAMERA PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
