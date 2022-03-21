Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

0 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8710361
  • Stock #: 2933
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK3F6372585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2933
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL FOGS TILY CRUISE BACK CAMERA HEATED SEATS ON STAR HEATED MIRRIRS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 144,289 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 60,780 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
1987 Jaguar XJ6 Sove...
 350,317 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory