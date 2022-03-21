$12,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL FOGS TILY CRUISE BACK CAMERA HEATED SEATS ON STAR HEATED MIRRIRS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
