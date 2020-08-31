Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

156,750 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

200C

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

156,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5722008
  • Stock #: 2721
  • VIN: 1C3CCCCCG9FN678809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2721
  • Mileage 156,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUN ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL NAV  AM FM  STERRING CONTROLS BLUE TOOTH REMOTE START  BACK UP CAMERA FOGS   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

