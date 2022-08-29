Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler 200

57,860 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9071593
  • Stock #: 2958
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAGXFN548797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2958
  • Mileage 57,860 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  LOW LOW KM   A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REMOTE STRAT BACK UP CAMERA AUTO LIGHTS STERRING CONTROLS FOGS HEATED WHEEL AND SEATS POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2011 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 249,540 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 135,850 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 168,725 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory