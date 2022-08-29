$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2015 Chrysler 200
2015 Chrysler 200
Limited
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
57,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9071593
- Stock #: 2958
- VIN: 1C3CCCAGXFN548797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2958
- Mileage 57,860 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA LOW LOW KM A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REMOTE STRAT BACK UP CAMERA AUTO LIGHTS STERRING CONTROLS FOGS HEATED WHEEL AND SEATS POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0